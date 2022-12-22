ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Whether you’re an early riser or a night owl when it comes to shopping, Crossgates is giving you a couple more hours to browse in 2023. Starting on January 2, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say the extended hours were prompted by steady traffic increases and pent-up consumer demand. “Given the steady increases in traffic we have been seeing at Crossgates prior to and through the holiday season, combined with pent-up customer demand for more venues to be open earlier in the day and later into the evening, we are excited to offer these expanded hours,” said Jen Smith, Marketing Director at Crossgates.

Certain restaurants and shops in the mall open earlier, and stay open later, than the shopping center itself. Shoppers should call ahead to confirm specific hours of operation for stores within Crossgates or visit the online directory.

The expansion of hours has also created several open positions at many Crossgates venues. Available jobs vary and are constantly added to the mall’s website.