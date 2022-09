GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More local Starbucks workers have voted to unionize. The Crossgates Mall store is the thirty-first Starbucks in New York to join Starbucks Workers United.

So far, 238 Starbucks stores in 33 states have won union elections. Fifty-two have lost an election.

The historic organizing drive was inspired by workers at a Buffalo store, who were the first to successfully unionize in December 2021.