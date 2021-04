Regal Cinemas on 42nd Street is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 on March 5, 2021, in New York. Regal Cinemas, the second largest movie theater chain in the U.S., will reopen beginning April 2, its parent company, Cineworld Group, announced Tuesday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Regal Cinemas announced on Thursday morning that Crossgates ScreenX & IMAX will reopen Friday, April 23. The movie chain says Mortal Kombat will headline along with new movies including The Unholy and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.