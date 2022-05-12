GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crossgates Mall is set to expand its hours starting May 27. Specifically, the mall will be open longer on the weekends.

“Given the steady increases in traffic we are seeing at Crossgates, combined with pent-up customer demand for more venues to be open later in the day, we are excited to soon be back to regular operating hours on the weekends,” said Jen Smith, Marketing Director at Crossgates.

Expanded hours

Monday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The current hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Guests are reminded that anchor stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues continue to offer extended hours into the night.

Shoppers are encouraged to call ahead to confirm specific hours of operation for stores within Crossgates or visit the center’s online directory. Job openings can also be found on the Crossgates website.