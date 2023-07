GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady teenager was sentenced to prison for an April 2022 shooting at Crossgates Mall.

Devon Beckles, 17, was sentenced to 3.5 years in state prison to be followed by 2.5 years of post-release supervision. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Assault in the First Degree.

On April 10, 2022, a 17-year-old girl was shot in the mall parking lot. She sustained non-life threatening injuries.