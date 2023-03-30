ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The CDTA is constructing a new roundabout at Crossgates Mall for access to and from the I-87 Northway as part of its Purple Line Project. Construction begins on Monday, April 3 and is expected to finish by the end of July.

Traffic signals will also be upgraded on Crossgates Mall Road along with repaving, restriping, and updated landscaping. The CDTA explains the improvements will help with the flow of buses in and around the mall and future developments in the area.

CDTA reports that the Purple Line is its third bus rapid transit line. It will operate along Washington and Western Avenues, connecting downtown Albany, the Harriman Office campus, UAlbany and Crossgates Mall. It will also connect to the existing Red and Blue Lines, providing CDTA customers with great access to destinations across the Capital Region.

Construction schedule

Phase 1A April 3 – April 21: On ramp to I-87 Northbound closed

Phase 1B April 24 – May 16: I-87 Southbound off ramp right turns restricted

Phase 2 May 17- June 8: Crossgates Mall Road becomes one lane of traffic in both directions. On Ramp to I-87 Northbound closed for left turns from Crossgates Mall Road

Phase 3 June 9 – July 1: Crossgates Mall Road is one lane of traffic in each direction. Left turns are closed from both Crossgates Mall Road to I-87 and I-87 Southbound off ramp to Crossgates Mall Road

Phase 4 July 5 – July 28: Traffic on Crossgates Mall Road is split around the work area. Left turns onto and from I-87 are still closed

Check out the construction phasing plans below.