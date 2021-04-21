Crossgates Mall expands operating hours

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crossgates Mall will start a phased expansion of hours of operation. Phase 1 will begin on April 23 and phase 2 will begin on June 28.

Phase 1

Monday – Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Phase 2

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

“Given the steady increases in traffic we are seeing at Crossgates, combined with increased vaccination rollout, the re-opening of movie theatres, pent-up customer demand for more venues to be open earlier and later in the day, we are excited to begin ramping back to regular operating hours in the coming days,” said Jen Smith, Marketing Director at Crossgates.

Guests are reminded that restaurant venues may continue to offer extended hours into the evening and are encouraged to call ahead to confirm a specific venue’s hours of operation or visit the center’s online directory.