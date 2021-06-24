Crossgates Mall expanding operating hours

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crossgates Mall is opting to expand its hours of operation starting on Monday. Going forward, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Mondays to Saturdays. On Sundays, Crossgates will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say they owe the new hours to steady increases in traffic, continued vaccination rollout, and pent-up customer demand: