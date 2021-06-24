Crossgates Mall expanding operating hours

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crossgates Mall is opting to expand its hours of operation starting on Monday. Going forward, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Mondays to Saturdays. On Sundays, Crossgates will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say they owe the new hours to steady increases in traffic, continued vaccination rollout, and pent-up customer demand:

“Given the steady increases in traffic we are seeing at Crossgates, combined with increased vaccination rollout and pent-up customer demand for more venues to be open earlier and later in the day, we are excited to be back to regular operating hours in the coming days.”

Jen Smith
Marketing Director

With expanded hours comes the need for more coverage at retail stores. For that reason, many retailers are hiring to fill open positions. Opportunities are posted daily at the Crossgates website.

Certain restaurants and venues within the mall have extended their hours even later into the night. Shoppers should call ahead to confirm specific hours of operation for stores within Crossgates or visit the online directory.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire