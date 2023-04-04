GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In celebration of Easter Sunday on April 9, Crossgates Mall will be closed. However, various restaurants and entertainment venues will be open.

110 Grill, open 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aloha Krab, open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Apex Entertainment, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Billy Beez, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dave & Buster’s, open 11 a.m. to midnight

Maggie McFly’s, open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Regal Cinemas, open 11 a.m. to midnight

The Standard Restaurant, open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Texas de Brazil, open noon to 9 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to call the individual restaurants and venues to confirm details before visiting. Guests can also visit the Easter Bunny through Saturday, April 8 on the lower level near Apex Entertainment.