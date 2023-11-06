ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crossgates Mall has announced extended hours as the holiday season approaches. Crossgates says they will be closed on Thanksgiving day and will reopen on Black Friday, November 24, at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. A complete calendar of their holiday hours can be found online.

In addition to their extended holiday hours, Crossgates has announced Santa Claus will be coming to town on Saturday, November 8 starting at 10 a.m. Santa will be greeted with music, crafts, giveaways, and more near the lower-level Apex Entertainment.

“There’s something magical about the in-store holiday shopping experience,” said Jen Smith, Marketing Director at Crossgates. “From spending quality time with friends and family in a fun, festive environment to finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list – and bringing it home the same day – it’s a tradition and experience that online shopping simply cannot touch. We’re excited to celebrate the holiday season and can’t wait to share everything we have in store for a safe and memorable shopping experience.”