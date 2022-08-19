Crews are working to repair a water main break on Manor Avenue in Cohoes, that interrupted water service Friday morning. (Photo: Axis Maps)

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are working to repair a water main break on Manor Avenue in Cohoes, that interrupted water service Friday morning. The break was first reported by the city at about 8 a.m.

Water may appear discolored for some time, which officials said is normal and not harmful. However, washing white laundry is not recommended immediately after repairs are completed.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” said city officials on Facebook. “Residents in the immediate area will have little to no water pressure until the break is fixed.”