ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six people were transported to the hospital on Wednesday following a car crash on Wolf Road. Colonie Police say a driver appeared to suffer a medical emergency, which caused the chain reaction crash.

Witnesses told police that the driver who suffered the medical event was traveling north in a Nissan on Wolf Road when he accelerated through a red light at the Wolf Road and Marcus Blvd intersection. He crashed into a 2017 Subaru at the Wolf Road and Ulenski Drive intersection and then hit a second car in front of 221 Wolf Road.

After the second crash, the Nissan struck a Waste Management garbage truck turning into the Courtyard by Marriot Hotel. Police say none of the injuries appear life-threatening.

Police say the Nissan struck a power transformer near 221 Wolf Road. Power went out in the immediate area as the transformer shorted out completely. Several traffic lights were reportedly affected on Wolf and Albany Shaker Roads. National Grid is currently on the scene and was able to restore partial power.

Wolf Road was fully reopened at 10:45 a.m. Witnesses or anyone with footage of the crash is asked to contact the Colonie Police at (518) 782-2620.