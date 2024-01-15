ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews responded Monday morning to a fire near the corner of Quail and Third Streets. According to Albany Fire Chief Joe Gregory, the building was vacant.

Crews got to the scene minutes after the call came in around 4:30 a.m., said Gregory. Residents in the nearby buildings got out safely.

CDTA was on scene to provide a warming bus to those who needed it. Gregory said the cold posed some challenges with water freezing on the ground, but salt was able to be put down. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.