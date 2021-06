BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews have responded to a reported house explosion in the town of Berne.

The explosion took place at 1470 Hilltop Ln. Heavy smoke could be seen from miles away.

Neighbors told NEWS10 ABC they heard a loud explosion, and they could feel their homes rattle.

A portion of 157 West is blocked off, and traffic is being redirected. Thacher Park is also closed.