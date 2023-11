ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Albany on Saturday afternoon. No injuries have been reported, according to the Albany Fire Department.

On November 25 at 2:17 p.m., the fire department received a call for an attic fire at 289 Sherman Street. Crews arrived at the scene at 2:20 p.m. and were able to get the flames under control just before 3 p.m.

Firefighters remain on the scene as the situation abates. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.