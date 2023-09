WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Fire Department responded to a house fire on the evening of September 23. The fire broke out at 902 24th Street around 8 p.m.

Crews were able to put out the blaze by 9 p.m. on Saturday. The house was occupied by one family, all of whom were evacuated, though one woman was tended to at the scene by emergency personnel.

The family’s dog was tragically lost in the fire, according to the fire department. The fire remains under investigation at this time.