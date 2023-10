ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews responded to Chase Bank on 2027 Western Avenue after an 84-year-old man from Schenectady accidentally crashed into the building. Guilderland Police say no one was injured and no tickets were issued.

Police say a 2004 Lexus crashed into the bank when the driver attempted to brake and his foot slipped onto the gas pedal. Police say the incident happened around 11:48 a.m. on Monday.