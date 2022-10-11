ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Water Department crews were working to repair a water main on South Pearl Street early Tuesday morning. Just before 8 a.m., officials said service would be disrupted to a few locations on the lower 100 Block of the street.

Crews asked that you use extra caution if traveling through the area while repairs were made. Water service had been restored by 10 a.m.

No roads were closed for the repairs. If residents experience any discoloration in their water now that it is back on, they should leave it running for 10 to 15 minutes until it is clear.