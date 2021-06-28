Crews battling large fire in Watervliet

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews are on the scene of a large fire in Watervliet. The scene is near the corner of 24th Street and Broadway. Please keep the area clear as crews battle the fire.

Right now Broadway is closed from 19th Street to 25th Street so crews can fight the fire.

Chief Thomas Garett says everyone was able to get out of the building. Three people have been taken to the hospital due to heat related injuries, one resident and two members of the Watervliet Arsenal.

There are a few homes in the area of the fire without power, according to National Grid.

Watervliet Housing Housing Community Center located on Whitehall St in the Quinn Apartment Complex is open for any residents in the area who don’t have power. The community center is accessible by foot on Whitehall St between 23rd and 24th Streets.

