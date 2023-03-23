ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are on scene of a major fire on Mount Hope Drive in the city of Albany. The fire is at the old Doane Stuart building.

Several fire crews have responded to the scene. Traffic has slowed significantly in the area. Police are urging drivers to avoid the Southern Boulevard/Route 9W area.

NEWS10 crews are being kept away from the scene for safety. Viewers have shared video that shows the building fully engulfed with flames shooting into the air. Smoke can be seen for miles.

The Doane Stuart School sent NEWS10 the following statement regarding the fire: