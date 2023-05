Multiple fire departments responded to Equinox Court in Delmar on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 for a fire at an apartment complex. (NEWS10)

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are battling a fire at an apartment complex in Delmar. The fire is taking place on Equinox Court.

Multiple departments responded to the scene. Police are asking the public to avoid Kenwood Avenue between Orchard Street and Cherry Avenue Extension while crews continue battling the fire.