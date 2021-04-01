Crews battle morning fire at Boght Hills Elementary, K-3 classes cancelled

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just after 6:30 on Thursday morning, calls were put out for a structure fire at the Boght Hills Elementary School.

There are no injuries to students, teachers or staff.

When NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno arrived at the school about an hour after the call was put out, she did not see any active flames, but there was a lot of smoke coming from inside and there were firefighters on the roof.

#BREAKING Crews working at an active fire scene at Boght Hills Elementary School. No word yet from @NorthColonieCSD. pic.twitter.com/2seWvg6qmg — Giuliana Bruno (@GiulianaBrunoTV) April 1, 2021

Michael Romano, Colonie Deputy Fire Coordinator, told NEWS10 that the fire was found by custodians inside the cafeteria and the crews were able to contain it to that area. But, there is now “extensive damage” to the building.

As expected, the school will not be able to be used “any time soon.” But, the chief said that because of the timing, repairs can begin starting next week while students are on Spring Break.

Additionally, there are no road closures in the area.

In response to the fire, Dr. Joseph Corr, Superintendent of Schools, sent out the following notice: