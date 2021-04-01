Crews battle morning fire at Boght Hills Elementary, K-3 classes cancelled

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just after 6:30 on Thursday morning, calls were put out for a structure fire at the Boght Hills Elementary School.
There are no injuries to students, teachers or staff.
When NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno arrived at the school about an hour after the call was put out, she did not see any active flames, but there was a lot of smoke coming from inside and there were firefighters on the roof.
Michael Romano, Colonie Deputy Fire Coordinator, told NEWS10 that the fire was found by custodians inside the cafeteria and the crews were able to contain it to that area. But, there is now “extensive damage” to the building.
As expected, the school will not be able to be used “any time soon.” But, the chief said that because of the timing, repairs can begin starting next week while students are on Spring Break.
Additionally, there are no road closures in the area.
In response to the fire, Dr. Joseph Corr, Superintendent of Schools, sent out the following notice:
Dear parents/guardians,
Please note, due to a structural fire at Boght Hills Elementary School, there will be no school for BH K-3 students today, Thursday, April 1. There will be no remote learning for BH K-3 students. All other K-3 elementary schools are open as scheduled today. Additionally, BH 4-6 students at SJHS will have school as scheduled. All fully remote students will have school as scheduled.
Fire and police are currently on the scene at Boght Hills. Fire and place arrived at the scene prior to students and teachers entering the building for the day. We will update our families when we receive more information.
Sincerely,
D. Joseph Corr
Superintendent of Schools