GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 p.m., the Bethlehem Police Department received a report of a structure fire at 202 Glenmont Road, Glenmont. When the first police and fire units got to the scene, the detached garage on the back of the property was fully engulfed in flames.

There were people home at the time of the fire, who were able to get out of the house without injury. Multiple fire departments responded to help with extinguishing the blaze, which included Elsmere Fire Department (FD), Delmar FD, Selkirk FD, Slingerlands FD, and North Bethlehem FD. Also assisting at the scene were Albany County Sheriff Paramedics and Delmar-Bethlehem EMS.

Bethlehem Police detectives and fire investigators were on the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but police say it does not appear suspicious.