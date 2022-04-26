ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crave Burgers & Frozen Yogurt is closing its doors. Co-owners Devin Ziemann and Kaytrin Della Sala made the announcement on the Crave Facebook page.

The restaurant will be closing at the end of May but an official closing date has not been set. Crave is located on Western Avenue, which is down the street from the College of Saint Rose.

“This was a very difficult decision to make emotionally for our team. This is where our entire future really started. We have employees still working here that have been here since day one and we still are in touch with employees that have graduated because of the bond we created with so many people working beside us,” said the Crave Facebook post.

Ziemann and Della Sala also own The Cuckoo’s Nest, which specializes in Southern cuisine. This restaurant is located across the street from Crave.

The owners are planning to reopen Crave someone else in the near future. They are currently looking for a new location.

“We are forever grateful and indebted to our team, our landlord Tony for giving us a chance, and to all of our amazing loyal customers,” said the Facebook post. “We look forward to serving many of you over the next few weeks and hope to see you all when we open again!”