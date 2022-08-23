GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland police have closed a portion of Route 158 due to a crash. Wires are also down in the road.
Route 158 is closed in both directions between Becker Road and Route 146. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
by: Courtney Ward
