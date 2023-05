ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to 511 NY, a crash on I-90 westbound on the Patroon Island Bridge; near the Albany and Rensselaer County Line, has closed a left lane. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

Check out NEWS10’s traffic tracker. You can plan your route and see traffic delays in real-time!

Stick with News10 as more information regarding this crash becomes available.