MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The NY 378 westbound ramp in Menands off of I-787 has been closed due to a crash. The accident was announced by the Department of Transportation at 2:44 p.m. on October 9.

State Police are currently on the scene, and all lanes are closed at this time. Traffic is being redirected onto I-787 southbound.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Stay with NEWS10 as this story continues to develop.

