ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to 511 NY, a crash on I-87 Northway southbound in the area of exit 2E; NY 5 eastbound; Wolf Road in Colonie has shut down all lanes, including the right shoulder. The crash was first reported at 7:45 a.m.

Information regarding the crash is limited at this time. Stick with NEWS10 as more information regarding the crash and traffic in the area becomes available.