COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to 511 NY, a crash on I-787 northbound before Exit 9E; NY 7 eastbound in Colonie has left one left lane of four lanes closed. The crash reportedly happened around 7:51 a.m.

Drivers are reminded to travel with extra caution due to slick and slippery road conditions. Stick with NEWS10 as more updates on the roads become available.