COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Colonie Police officials, US Route 9 has been closed in both directions between Turner Lane and Spring Street Road, in front of Siena College, since around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. The road was shut down after a car crash, that took out a telephone pole and some electrical wires.

As of 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, the road was still closed. Officials were unsure at that time when it would be re-opened.

If you have an early commute, it may be best to avoid the area Tuesday morning. For the latest traffic trends across the Capital Region, check out our traffic page online.