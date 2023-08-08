ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A crash at the I-90/I-787 junction closed the ramp from I-90 eastbound to traffic around 1 p.m. According to the Albany Police Department, traffic investigators are on scene and those involved appear to only have minor injuries.
As of 1:45 p.m., the roadway remained temporarily closed. New York State Police are also on scene and will be investigating, said Albany police. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
Check out NEWS10’s traffic tracker. You can plan your route and see traffic delays in real-time!