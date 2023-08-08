ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A crash at the I-90/I-787 junction closed the ramp from I-90 eastbound to traffic around 1 p.m. According to the Albany Police Department, traffic investigators are on scene and those involved appear to only have minor injuries.

Crash on I-90 (Albany Police Department)

As of 1:45 p.m., the roadway remained temporarily closed. New York State Police are also on scene and will be investigating, said Albany police. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.