ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At least one lane was closed, and severe traffic issues were reported after a crash on the I-90 eastbound ramp to I-787 Tuesday morning. Traffic alerts were sent in response to the incident at about 7 a.m.

There has been no word on when the crash may be cleared up. Stick with NEWS10 both on-air and online as the roadway re-opens.

For traffic updates, road conditions, and commuter information, visit 511ny online. Up-to-the-minute traffic information for the Capital Region can also be found on NEWS10’s traffic tracker.