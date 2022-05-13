COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The farthest-right lane of the Northway northbound, just after exit 7, has been closed after a car crash. The crash was first reported around 7:40 a.m., and it seems as though the lane closure is having little impact on traffic flow.

Use caution if you typically head north from Albany using Routes 787 and 7. The on-ramp where Route 7 meets the Northway is the same area where the crash was reported.

This is a developing story, and details are limited at this time. Stick with NEWS10 both online and on-air for updates, and visit our traffic page for the latest trends across the Capital Region.