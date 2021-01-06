Craigslist stranger serves up baskets of hope at bus stops

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At different locations across the Capital Region, free food baskets are popping up at bus stops to help those in need. An anonymous stranger on Craigslist is the man behind the random act of kindness.

A graduate student named Eric is the good Samaritan behind posts on Craigslist advertising the locations of free food baskets in Albany and Troy.

He wishes to remain anonymous because he says he doesn’t want the recognition – just to help those who might need something to eat.

In Albany, here are the locations of bus stop baskets:

New Scotland Ave. and South Lake Street

Whitehall Road and Manning

Second Ave. and Bogart Terrace

In Troy, the Uncle Sam’s bus stop’s free food bin is growing in popularity.

Since Eric started posting about the free food bins on Craigslist, volunteers have come forward to suggest more locations as well as offer to restock the baskets.

If you’re interested in getting involved, you can email Eric.