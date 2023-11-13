COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police are currently investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Troy-Schenectady Road (State Route 7) that happened at 11:44 Sunday night. Police say Timothy Smith, 62, succumbed to his injuries at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Police say around 11:44 p.m. Sunday, a man was hit near British American Boulevard on Troy-Schenectady Road and suffered severe injuries. The driver of the car stopped immediately and called police.

The pedestrian, identified as Smith, was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital by Colonie EMS and later succumbed to his injuries. Police say neither excessive speed nor driver impairment were factors in the crash. Police also say the pedestrian was mid-block not in the crosswalk at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have footage is asked to contact investigators at (518) 782-2620.