COVID diagnosed in North Colonie CSD school community

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
north colonie schools_361845

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a statement posted to the district’s website, North Colonie Central Schools Superintendent D. Joseph Corr announced that a member of the school community has tested positive for COVID-19.

Corr announced Monday that the individual in question was not present for the first day of school in the district, though they had been present in the high school from last Wednesday through Friday, when no students were present.

The infected patient is in isolation and won’t return to the school until cleared by their local health department, according to Corr. The school is remaining open for in-person instruction.

Corr said the district is working with the health department on contact tracing among the school community. Corr’s statement says it will be up to health departments to arrange testing and provide advice on who needs to isolate, and for how long, if potentially exposed.

Although Corr was careful to say that identifying would likely constitute a HIPAA violation, he maintained that all potentially contaminated spaces have been deep cleaned and disinfected.

Please contact your child’s school principal directly if you would like more information about our health and safety procedures.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga