ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A court has ruled Albany County can move forward with the transfer of ownership of the Central Warehouse from Evan Blum to private developers.

The county is currently in talks with Columbia and Redburn Development about what the next steps of the process with the warehouse will be.

County officials said even though Blum is the owner of Central Warehouse, the county is in possession of the building because of a lack of payments and repairs made by Blum.