Couple arrested after found dog shot in head

RENSSELAERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Rensselaerville couple have been arrested after a dog was found shot in the head in the Town of Berne. David R. Packard, 72, and Beth Mickle-Packard, 68, were taken into custody following an investigation after their border collie, Duke, was found dying at the side of a road on April 20.

Duke had been shot in the head twice. Sheriff’s deputies transported the border collie to an animal hospital where he had to be euthanized.

David Packard was also found in possession of two illegal firearms. He is facing the following charges:

Aggravated animal cruelty (class E felony)

Criminal possession of a firearm (class E felony)

Failure to provide proper sustenance/cruelty to animals (class A misdemeanor)

Beth Mickle-Packard is also facing a charge of failure to provide proper sustenance/cruelty to animals.

The Packards have also been forced to surrender a golden retriever puppy and ordered by the court to cease any future ownership of animals.

Both were arraigned and released on their own recognizance. The couple are due back in the Town of Rensselaerville Court on May 24, 2021.