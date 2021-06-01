Albany County Executive McCoy announces new initiative for seniors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – County Executive Daniel McCoy held a press conference on a “first-of-its kind” initiative in New York State being launched with the Department for Aging.

The Department for Aging will move into the Shaker Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to collaborate with staff. The campus will be a nursing home without walls, where seniors, even if they don’t reside at Shaker Place, can engage with each other, promoting a better quality of life. McCoy explained there will also be an element to the program to relieve caretakers.

“You’ll be able to drop off your loved one here for a day. You’ll be able to drop your loved one off here for a week if you need to go on vacation,” McCoy said. “You need to re-energize, you need to recharge, and you need to take that break, so you can continue to give that love and care to that person in your life.”

Seniors who take part in this initiative will be connected with arts, education, wellness, and a new restaurant program.

McCoy was joined by Deb Riitano, Albany County Department for Aging Commissioner and Larry Slatky, Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Executive Director. McCoy also provided an update on COVID-19 in Albany County.