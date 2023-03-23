GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Plans to bring a Costco to the Capital Region are moving forward. Guilderland’s planning board voted Wednesday night to approve the Crossgate’s developers’ site plan to build next to the mall.

That plan now advances the process to the zoning board.

This is the first development progress in several years as legal challenges tried to halt the project, citing environmental concerns. More traffic impacting an already dense area is another big worry for some locals, specifically surrounding a roundabout planned for the Interstate-87 ramps at Crossgates Mall Road.

Construction on that roundabout is slated to begin on April 3, but no date has been set on the zoning board meeting and public hearing just yet. Stick with NEWS10 for more on this story as it develops.