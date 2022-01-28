Girl Scout cookie fans rejoice! The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York officially kicked off their annual cookie season on January 28.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Girl Scout cookie fans rejoice! The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York officially kicked off their annual cookie season on January 28.

All the favorite flavors are returning—Girl Scouts S’mores, Thin Mints (vegan), Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Dos-si-dos, and Savannah Smiles. Joining the roster this year is a brand new cookie: Adventurefuls cookie, which is an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel-flavored cream and a hint of sea salt.

If you want to get your hands on cookies this season, they’re offering a hybrid selling model that incorporates online ordering and the return of in-person selling.

For more than 100 years, Girl Scouts have used cookie earnings to create programming to build girl leaders who make positive changes in the world. Proceeds from the sales are kept local for troops’ community service projects.