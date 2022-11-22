ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany, in partnership with several community organizations, will be hosting its second Conviction Sealing Clinic & Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, November 29 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The fair will take place at the Central Avenue BID’s STEAM Garden at 279 Central Avenue in Albany.

Those interested in having their conviction sealed should complete the eligibility form available online. While appointments aren’t required, those seeking to participate are encouraged to sign up prior to the event to help determine their eligibility and allow staff to prepare the necessary documents to expedite the process.

The clinic connects city residents with both Albany and volunteer lawyers to help them identify old, low-level criminal convictions that are eligible to be sealed under New York’s Sealing Law passed in 2017. The law limits eligible convictions to misdemeanors and certain felonies that are ten years or older and do not involve violence or sex offenses. Residents cannot have more than two 10-year-old convictions to be eligible.

Before the Conviction Sealing Clinic, on Tuesday, November 29 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a one-hour CLE presented by City of Albany Senior Assistant Corporation Counsel Matt Toporowski covering what attorneys will need to know to complete a sealing application for a client.