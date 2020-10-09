Convicted felon arrested with multiple firearms

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A convicted felon was arrested after allegedly being found with two firearms during a traffic stop in Colonie. Officers say they found a loaded Ruger .22 rifle and a sawed-off Magnum 12-gauge shotgun in Albany resident Nelson Marrero’s car after he was stopped in the early hours of October 9.

Officers initiated the search after spotting a rifle case and hypodermic needles in the vehicle.

Alongside the weapons, Colonie Police claim shotgun ammo, knives, a mask, gloves, flashlight cocaine, and a pry bar were found inside the vehicle.

Marrero, who is on parole following a robbery conviction, was arrested and convicted following an armed home invasion in 2011. He is also a level-three sex offender and has two other felony convictions.

The 40-year-old has been charged with:

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two traffic infractions

The origin of the weapons is still being investigated.

Marrero was arraigned in Colonie Justice Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail. He is due to appear at Colonie Justice Court for a preliminary hearing on September 12.

