DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce is hosting a naming contest for the Polar Bear mascot that will be making its debut at the First Night celebration in Delmar on New Year’s Eve. The Chamber is offering a $25 gift card to Romo’s Pizza for the winning entry.

Contest rules:

Entries must be received by Monday, December 19, at the close of business.

Entries may be dropped off at the Chamber office, 318 Delaware Avenue, Suite 27, in Delmar; or emailed to info@bethlehemchamber.com.

Entries should include: Family or individual’s name sending in the entry. Address Phone number Email Polar Bear name



Names can also be submitted on the Chamber’s Facebook page. If the same name is submitted multiple times, the first person to submit that name will be named the winner, should that name be selected.

The Chamber staff will select the winning name on December 19. Officials say the name will be picked based on creativity and connection to Bethlehem.