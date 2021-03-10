Construction underway on $5.3M affordable housing rehabilitation project

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Construction is now underway in Albany on a $5.3 million affordable housing project that will rehabilitate nine small buildings. Near the historic Clinton Avenue corridor in Arbor Hill, the project covers 40 residential units in those nine buildings and two vacant lots.

“This rehabilitation project is getting underway at a perfect time to complement the Downtown Revitalization Initiative funded projects that will rejuvenate a large portion of the Clinton Square and Arbor Hill neighborhoods,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “Restoring the facades of these rowhouses to their historic beauty coupled with providing modern amenities and off-street parking to mixed-income tenants will continue the revitalization underway in these neighborhoods and offer diverse housing options in the area.”

Although Clinton Avenue features many grand rowhouses, the historic buildings have suffered from years of neglect. Eight of the buildings have sat vacant for many years. The properties were acquired starting in 2016 from private sellers and the Albany County Land Bank. Officials say that once completed, the apartments will have rents at or below 80% of the median income in the area.

“The revitalization of downtown Albany is underway in spite of the pandemic, but if that progress is going to continue, we need to make sure we’re attracting residents from a diverse set of means to support local businesses,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. “Albany County has invested $3 million in the County Land Bank over the years, and this project is another example of how it’s playing a role in improving our housing stock and our neighborhoods.”

The project was announced and funded by New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR), the Community Preservation Corporation, and Albany Clinton Redevelopment LLC.