LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new state-of-the-art medical arts complex is coming to Latham. Community Care Partners (CCP) partnered with CDPHP to create “Wellness Way,” which they said is the largest private healthcare facility in the Capital Region.

Proposed Main Entry at 6 Wellness Way in Latham

Representatives from Community Care Physicians PLLC (CCP), CDPHP, the town of Colonie, and Columbia Development Companies held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new three-story, 263,000 square foot medical facility at 6 Autopark Drive in Latham. It will be the new headquarters for CDPHP and CCP, which plans to move into the building in phases. The project has a target completion of all phases in early 2024.

CCP will be the primary tenant in the facility and will move all clinical services currently offered at the Capital Region Health Park—two miles away—to Autopark Drive, which will be renamed Wellness Way to reflect the services being offered. Wellness Way will have more specialty care services, like rheumatology, an enlarged AAAASF procedure space, and expanded cancer care program. It will also provide greater access to timely, cost-effective, quality care for patients and growth for CCP.

“It’s so accessible for all counties,” said Dr. Shirish Parikh the chairman and CEO of CCP.

“[This will be] a place where people will get comprehensive services on the outpatient level,” said Dr. John Bennett, President, CEO of CDPHP. “Everything from primary care, specialty services, imaging, lab to outpatient procedures. They will also at the same time be able to settle their insurance issues and navigate through the system.”

The facility is also the next step in the integration of services between CCP and CDPHP, which recently announced a partnership to form a management services organization to support all non-clinical functions for the CCP family of practices.

CCP consists of 1800 people, including more than 420 providers, all sharing one common purpose: to create healthy communities, one patient at a time. Once completed, the building will not only be home to CCP, the largest independent multispecialty practice in the region, but will also be the largest outpatient medical facility in the Capital District.

The complex at Wellness Way will be visible from the Northway and was reportedly designed with the patient experience in mind. Currently, the plan is to include on-site cafés, more green space, electric car charging stations, heated sidewalks, several access points for patient drop-off, and greater opportunity for specialties to collaborate for patient care, regardless of insurance plan.

CDPHP was established in 1984. It is a physician-founded, member-focused, and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York.