ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday and Tuesday, a car with a Confederate flag on the hood was parked at and near Albany High School by a person working on the school’s construction project. The City School District of Albany said on Facebook Wednesday that it will not tolerate symbols of hate, like the car, anywhere in its school community.

The district has worked with Turner Construction Company, which is completing the project. Turner has informed the school district that the person who owned the car will not be returning to the job site.

“Every individual deserves a work environment that is safe, welcoming, diverse, and inclusive. We will respond aggressively to harassment or bias in any form or manner,” said Superintendent of Schools Kaweeda G. Adams.

Superintendent Adams went on to reference the recent mass shooting in Buffalo, saying, “Our sensitivity to these matters is especially heightened in the wake of the despicable hate crime in Buffalo over the weekend.”

The school says they are working with law enforcement to solve the problem. They ask that any students, families, or employees who see something that makes them uncomfortable or unsafe report it immediately. If you see something, say something.