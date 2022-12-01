ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany Department of Neighborhood and Community Services, along with Mayor Kathy Sheehan, will be hosting an open house job fair on Monday, December 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall, located at 24 Eagle Street in Albany. The job fair will look to fill 18 open positions within the department. A list of job openings with job descriptions can be found online.

Jobs will be available in planning and development, the Albany Community Development Agency (ACDA), Neighborhood and Community Services, and more. Applicants will have the chance to apply for positions on-site, as well as talk with hiring managers. Those attending are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and references.

“We have heard the calls for more robust and immersive constituent services, and that is why I created the Department of Neighborhood & Community Services,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “200 Henry Johnson Boulevard will now be known as The Neighborhood Center where we will provide the public with seamless access to City services and information while maintaining the highest levels of customer service. A true ‘one-stop shop,’ the Department will partner with residents, community groups, and local businesses to help enhance our vibrant neighborhoods and reflect the City’s diverse population through a neighborhood-focused approach to planning, community development, and code enforcement.”