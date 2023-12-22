ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Community members in Albany are sounding off on the future of Saint Rose College’s properties. A couple of Albany Common Councilmembers hosted a forum on the topic at the Pine Hills Library on Thursday night.

They heard from neighbors who explained what options they’d prefer for the campus. Some said they want the public to decide what happens, not the school.

Leaders encouraged patience and want people to keep an open mind. And while officials agreed that the closure is unfortunate, they said it also represents an opportunity to reimagine the neighborhood.

“What I find is, if you are too prescriptive with what you think needs to be there, then you limit opportunity,” said Councilmember Ginnie Farrell. “We don’t want to limit opportunity. There’s so much potential in Pine Hills.”

Saint Rose has been around for more than 100 years. The closure takes effect at the end of the upcoming spring semester.