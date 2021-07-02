Community rallies around first responders, Watervliet fire victims

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An act of kindness was held Friday to thank the firefighters and other first responders who were called to a massive apartment fire in Watervliet. Members of the community came together to provide lunch.

Firefighters battled the extreme heat while working to put out the fire that engulfed three buildings. Everyone was able to get out, but there were a few people who were taken to the hospital for heat-related injuries.

Friday’s food truck was organized by local resident Tim Cavanaugh.

“There’s another fundraiser this evening at the Watervliet Tavern at the south end of the city to raise money for the people who lost totally everything,” he said. “I feel so bad for these people.”

All proceeds from the cookout fundraiser at the Tavern went to help the impacted families. One of the recipients of the fundraiser shared her thankfulness for the community support.

“So to be in an environment like this today, it makes me feel truly amazing that I have so much support behind me,” Jakara Martin-Dewitt said. “I have so many women standing behind me, I have so many men behind me, and I want to thank everyone.”

According to the Tavern owners, the fundraiser came together quickly once they saw the immediate need of the families in the community.